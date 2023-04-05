Franck Dubosc is delighted with the reopening of the Flots Bleus campsite, destroyed in a fire

The place, setting of the comedies Camping, reopened this week after being 80% destroyed in a fire last year. News that delights Franck Dubosc.

Ten months after being 80% destroyed in a fire, the Flots Bleus campsite, immortalized in films Camping by Fabien Onteniente, reopened its doors this week, as the start of the tourist season looms. News that delights Franck Dubosc, star of Camping.

“I saw them sad, because I had it on the phone. (In particular) the director of the campsite next door, because they all suffered (the fire). We are talking about the Flots Bleus campsite, because it is the one that was showcased, but they have all suffered and they will all be reborn one after the other”, explains on BFMTV the actor, currently in promotion for the film 10 more days without mom.

“I knew he was going to be reborn pretty quickly”

And to add: “What’s better than that is that their followers are starting to come back to it. With a campsite that is different all the same, with much less vegetation. So much the better. But I knew it. I knew that “He was going to be reborn pretty quickly. It was very quick.”

Located at the foot of the Dune du Pilat, in Gironde, the Flots Bleus reopened on Monday. The works are not yet finished. The campsite will be 100% open in 2024. The place was one of the victims of the giant fires of Landiras and La Teste de Buch, which ravaged the Gironde in July and August 2022.