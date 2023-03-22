Franconia: “Largest warning strike in the recent past” – there are currently restrictions here

A warning strike has been taking place since Wednesday morning (March 22, 2023) as part of the collective bargaining round in the public sector, especially in Upper and Middle Franconia. So among other things in Bamberg – loud Union Verdi Upper Franconia West “the largest warning strike in recent history 800 strikers were expected at the event, a press release announced earlier.

Among other things, the strike has an impact on the Bamberg bus service and the Bambados. There are also restrictions in other Franconian cities.

Big strike in Franconia – three demo trains and rally in Bamberg

This includes employees from all areas of public service, including:





the Bamberg Social Foundation

of Stadtwerke Bamberg including the transport company

from Bamberg Service

of the city of Bamberg including the theatre

of the life support Bamberg

from the MHKW Bamberg as well as external employees

the city of Forchheim

of the district office of Forchheim

of the Forchheim Clinic

the Lebenshilfe workshops Forchheim

of the Eggolsheim market

of the Buttenheim market

of the municipality of Hausen

the town of Lichtenfels

the town of Bad Staffelstein

of the district office of Coburg

the SUC Coburg

of the Landestheater Coburg

the city of Coburg

of the town and municipal works of Bad Rodach

the life support Kronach

Three demo trains through the city of Bamberg Max place (central rally at 9 a.m.) were already running: at 8 o’clock from the Klinikum am Bruderwald, around 8.30 a.m of the Stadtwerke Bamberg at the Margaretendamm and also around 8.30 a.m from the Railroad station for the transport company and all foreign strikers. In addition to a music DJ, several speakers from the departments and companies involved performed.

Stadtwerke Bamberg inform about strike in bus traffic – restrictions also in Coburg

The Bambados is on Wednesday closed all day, according to a press release. “On the phone and in person Customer service in the service center at the ZOB there are restrictions and the Buses remain in the depot. The journeys that are served by call line taxis, on the other hand, take place as described in the timetable.” This also applies to the lines that operate in the Bamberg district.

disorders of Energy-and water supply would be answered and rectified at Stadtwerke Bamberg around the clock under the emergency number 0951 77-0, even in the event of a strike.

The District Office Coburg indicates that it is due to the Impact of the strike on Wednesday all day long to the disruption in the operations of the district office can come. These could also lead to longer waiting times. In the district of Forchheim, some of the organic bins could not be emptied. The next collection will take place again on the regular dates in a week, according to the district office.

Bayreuth buses are also affected – the timetable is reduced

The staff of Stadtwerke Bayreuth Verdi called for an all-day strike on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 21 and 22), according to the municipal utilities. Affected are next to that city ​​bus service also the Administration of the municipal utilities, as well as that Energy & Water Customer Center at the ZOH and that Customer Center Traffic.

At the city ​​bus service (Lines 301 to 326) can unite the municipal utilities reduced timetable offer because the external partner companies are not on strike. Passengers can find out which trips are taking place and which are canceled on the Stadtwerke website stadtwerke-bayreuth.de/timetable change.

“We have a emergency service organized to disruption in our Electricity, gas, water and district heating network to be able to fix it as quickly as possible on Tuesday,” said public utility spokesman Jan Koch. In technical emergencies, the Bayreuth municipal utility’s fault service can be reached at any time on 0921 600-750. The gas emergency call is also permanently manned on 0921 600-600 .

Verdi Mittelfranken on strike background and rally in Nuremberg

The strike should “put pressure on the employers’ side again for the 3rd round of negotiations from March 27th to 29th, 2023,” wrote Verdi Mittelfranken. “10.5 percentat least 500 euros more per month” is the demand. The significantly higher wages should also serve to “sufficient staff for the basic needs of the population, for social and health services and social security”. Employers offer Gradually 5 percent more wages for a two-year term and a one-time payment of 2500 euros. The third round of negotiations is planned for the end of March.

In Nuremberg is therefore running since the morning a large, common strike rally of all strike companies in the public sector with previous demonstration trains. The demo route can be found on the Website of Verdi Middle Franconia as well as all participating cities, municipalities, clinics, hospitals, care facilities, federal authorities, utilities and waste disposal companies and other users of the collective agreement for the public sector.

The following Middle Franconian cities and municipalities take part on Wednesday from the beginning of the shift to the end of the shift (the list is regularly expanded):