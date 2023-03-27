Franconia: Three companies are among the best employers in Germany – received an award

Three Franconian companies among the best employers in Germany

The Heiligenfeld-Kliniken, based in Bad Kissingen, received several awards at this year’s “Great Place To Work” competition. The clinic group with a focus on “psychosomatic medicine” can look forward to awards in several categories. Also two other Franconian companies succeededto place themselves in the main ranking. The companies were honored at an official awards ceremony in Cologne.

Heiligenfeld-Kliniken recognized as a top employer – these are the criteria

As the clinics announced in a press release, they were awarded the annual “Great Place to Work” competition awarded as “Best Employer Health & Social Affairs 2023”.. In the “Clinics” category, after 2007, 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020, they again took first place, as well as 13th place “Germany’s best employers 2023” reachable. In addition, they received Heiligenfeld Clinics the “Great Start” award for the “outstanding quality of the training”.





“We are very pleased that our employees have placed their trust in us Heiligenfeld confirmed in this survey. This reinforces our approach of seeing employees not just as workers, but as people who we want to give them the space to develop their potential in the best possible way,” says Sibylle Feyerabend, member of the management board Heiligenfeld GmbH and management of Heiligenfeld Services, quoted in the press release. “We continue to develop the company together with all employees,” adds managing partner Michael Lang. The University Hospital of Erlangen recently made it onto a list of the best again – even on a global level.

According to the responsible GPTW Deutschland GmbH, which specializes in market research and consulting, the basis for evaluation is one detailed anonymous survey on key workplace issues such as trust in managers, quality of cooperation, appreciation, identification with the company, professional development opportunities, remuneration, health promotion and work-life balance. In total take over at it annually 700 companies and more than 100,000 employees employees, it is said.

“Best employers in Germany” – two other companies from Franconia included

Next to the Heiligenfeld Clinics two other Franconian companies were included in the list of the 100 best German employers. Both the Agency Spirit Link from Erlangen as well as the Nuremberg personnel company IK Hofmann made it into the ranking.

Since 2002 this has been chosen Self-declared “international research and consulting institute” based in Cologne, based on the survey results, the “Best Employers in Germany”. Accordingly, all companies with more than 50 employees who want to afford the costs of certification are eligible to participate.