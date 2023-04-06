Frank Lampard will take charge of Chelsea until the end of the season

The storied former English midfielder Frank Lampard was appointed today as Chelsea’s interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Despite the fact that everything indicated that the Spanish Luis Enrique was the main candidate to take charge of the squad, the London institution surprised with the hiring of Lampard, the club’s idol, who had been out of work since January, when he was fired by Everton.

The English coach will have important challenges ahead for Chelsea, since this Wednesday, April 12, they must visit Real Madrid, for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a member of the Premier League Hall of Fame and a legend at this club,” the club’s US owners Todd Boehly and Behdad said in a statement. Eghbali.

“As we continue our painstaking and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all the makings and qualities we need to get us to the goal”, they assured.

Lampard, a former England midfielder, previously managed Chelsea for 84 games before being replaced by Germany’s Thomas Tuchel.

In his earlier spell, he led the team to the FA Cup final in his first season in charge having come from second division Derby County.

As a player, Lampard won 11 local titles, the 2012 Champions League and the 2013 Europa League with the club.