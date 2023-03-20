Fraud doesn’t belong here!: Cheating scandal made easy with life

It was dark when Salvo got lost on the wrong track. “You heard it very clearly,” said Manuela. One would have liked to have ignored it, because it was unheard of: A member of the conspiratorial overweight community from “Life made easy – The Biggest Loser” (SAT.1) stabbed his comrades in the back. Sure, everyone wants to “give their all” to get to the final. But “everything” meant physical exertion, discipline, perseverance. But not unfair means. But the unimaginable happened: a weight loss camper, Salvo, cheated.

The nightly cheating scandal was the sad low point of an eventful sixth week in the slimming camp on Naxos. In addition to the moment of human weakness, there was a health drama, a moment of unexpected happiness and monumental achievements on the scales. And, let’s not forget, also a characterful comeback by Salvo: He confessed his cheating and bad winning to the assembled team sincerely apologized for this. “He was weak, but that shows human strength,” said not only camp boss Christine Theiss.