Fraud doesn’t belong here!: Cheating scandal made easy with life

Physical strength here, weakness of character there. In “Life made easy” (SAT.1), the body overfilling is constantly decreasing – and the pressure to perform is increasing. “We give everything,” everyone says. A strong stumbled over ambition and became weak: he cheated. Cheat alert in the weight loss camp!
It was dark when Salvo got lost on the wrong track. “You heard it very clearly,” said Manuela. One would have liked to have ignored it, because it was unheard of: A member of the conspiratorial overweight community from “Life made easy – The Biggest Loser” (SAT.1) stabbed his comrades in the back. Sure, everyone wants to “give their all” to get to the final. But “everything” meant physical exertion, discipline, perseverance. But not unfair means. But the unimaginable happened: a weight loss camper, Salvo, cheated.
The nightly cheating scandal was the sad low point of an eventful sixth week in the slimming camp on Naxos. In addition to the moment of human weakness, there was a health drama, a moment of unexpected happiness and monumental achievements on the scales. And, let’s not forget, also a characterful comeback by Salvo: He confessed his cheating and bad winning to the assembled team sincerely apologized for this. “He was weak, but that shows human strength,” said not only camp boss Christine Theiss.
Metatarsal fracture while cheering: Matea off!
It started with bad news and a comeback. Matea, strong Austrian, had after her brilliant challenge triumph injured while cheering (!).. The supposed “buckling” turned out to be more veritable metatarsal fracture out of here. That meant the end for the 31-year-old – and the unexpected Return of Oelsi. He was eliminated last week because of the tiny 0.01 percent weight loss. But because you can’t go through the pair mode proclaimed for the sixth week alone, Phillip needed a new partner after Matea’s departure.
The return of Oelsi was greeted with amazement and joy by Phillip and with group warmth acknowledged by the others. So everyone came to the presentation of the weekly task in a good mood – and everyone’s mood plummeted immediately. Because it was about filing wood. “You’re not serious!”, Ása sighed on behalf of everyone. “The only other thing I file is my nails.” Leon threatened Tacheles: “It won’t be fun, it will brute force!” And Valentina got philosophical: “I like trees, but I don’t like wood.”
Salvo’s frustration misleads him into cheating
The fact that Salvo raped the wood at night (“put the knife on and then hit it twice with the pan”) was not just because Frustration with the tedious woodwork. Salvo, blessed with Taekwondo experience and huge ambition, quarreled about the pair formation. Not that he doesn’t like his partner Torsten. But he felt held back by him. “I’m working like an idiot, but I’m getting fed by my partner’s health problems blocked.” Especially during pair training, Salvo couldn’t go as fast as he wanted because Torsten couldn’t go faster. He felt the pressure: “I’m afraid we’ll be kicked out because of me.”
Then at night Torsten rattled, Salvon had file shift and probably gloomy thoughts of failure. It was easy for the little devil on the shoulder. “Come on, the few shavings you’ve cut out. Nobody will notice.” However, some noticed that the colleague was loudly chiseling with pan and knife. Because Salvo wasn’t the only one who worked tirelessly even in the dark. But salvos guilty conscience set in promptly. The very next day he apologized, embarrassed and all-encompassing.
Valentina lets her partner down
The group accepted the apology, however residual doubts remained. “He lost to me there,” said Robert, disappointed. “It’s difficult, it’s about trust. It’s also said, ‘If you lie once…’.” One wasn’t surprised. In the third week of the camp, the opponents had to assess each other. Ása had identified Salvo as the most potentially cheat prone at the time. “He walks over corpses. If he gets the opportunity, he cheats.” At that time they had still eyed the others doubtfully, now Phillip lowered his head respectfully: “Great knowledge of human nature.” Ása, the good one: “Yes, but I’m sorry that I was right. “
deceit and regret here, total misunderstanding there. The couple Laura and Valentina acted completely past each other. Valentina was too fine for filing, preferred to protect her eyes and nerves – and brought Laura’s, who worked all night, to a boil. Coach Ramin Abtin was not amused, but Valentina, the fiery Sicilian, didn’t care. “I’m a lone fighter and go through with it.” Stupid when it’s called couple mode. Pia and Silke demonstrated how it’s done correctly. At first, the former “didn’t feel like the latter at all”. Then they spoke out and rocked together from then on – and successful!
Seven pounds! Torsten breaks the camp record
In the challenge, which led up and down the marble steps of the picturesque mountain village Apíranthos, Pia and Silke fought for third place and thus 500 grams Bonus for the Libra. Second place went to Ása and her partner Robert (750 grams bonus). Confident winners: Daniel and Leon, the harmonized perfectly, especially when answering the questions: five tasks, five correct solutions, results in a lead of almost six minutes and a bonus kilo. But they didn’t need that at all. They became “kings of filing”, what with “immunity” and thus direct entry into the next round was rewarded.
The others had to tremble more or less. Salvo less. Because his partner Torsten finally burst the knot: he lost 7 kilos, weighed under 200 kilos “for the first time in years” and contributed the lion’s share common top result of 11.1 kilos. Torsten set a record with his 7 kilos: Nobody has achieved such a bombastic result since the boot camp week. Even Oelsi was topped, who took his second chance and lost 6.3 kilos.
Supergirl Pia triumphs, Manuela and Sandra cry
Supergirl became Pia at minus 4.4 kilos, and minus man became Robert, who only lost 1.5 kilos. In terms of pairs, it was – not surprisingly – for them discordant Laura and Valentina (minus 4.7 kilos) and Manuela and Sandra (minus 4.9 kilos) closely. Ultimately, Manuela and Sandra had to go because their weight loss was 0.11 percent less.
But Manuela and Sandra also have the chance to sign up for one at home Return to camp to qualify. “We will return as a couple,” Manuela sniffed parting tears. The deadline is the tenth week of camp. Not long to go…