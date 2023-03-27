Fraud, fake news, criminal code: Europol warns against abuse of ChatGPT

The European police authority Europol warns against the misuse of Large Language Model (LLM) or AI chatbots by criminals. The technology can also be used for fraud, misinformation and cybercrime, the authority wrote in a report published in The Hague on Monday. Europol experts had examined the chatbot ChatGPT for possible abuse.

Since ChatGPT can write very realistic texts, it is a possible tool for phishing, writes Europol. The LLM can reproduce language patterns, it is possible to imitate the language style of certain people. This means that the trust of potential victims can be abused by criminals.

Likewise, ChatGPT is ideal for propaganda and disinformation, since LLM can be used to quickly create texts that appear authentic. With relatively little effort, messages can be spread that are used to pursue specific purposes.

business model for criminals

Criminals could also use ChatGPT to create software for their purposes, Interpol explains. Finally, ChatGPT is able to create code in different programming languages. The chatbot is also an invaluable resource for criminals with little technical knowledge, says the Europol report (PDF).

ChatGPT is already capable of facilitating a significant number of criminal activities, such as terrorism and child sexual exploitation. Europol is concerned with sensitizing prosecutors to the issue. The potential impact of AI chatbots needs to be better understood in order to better investigate, predict and prevent potential criminal uses.

ChatGPT developers Open AI have built in some security features to prevent the AI ​​chatbot from being used maliciously, but these can be circumvented. Since a lot of money is currently being invested in the further development of LLM, it can be expected that future AI chatbots will carry out much more complex tasks and can be integrated into many applications. It is also possible that in the future AI chatbots will be specially programmed for criminal purposes and can develop into an important business model.

Open AI is aware of the potential dangers that can be associated with its technology. The company is working with researchers to study how LLM can be used for disinformation. In 2021 a workshop took place, the findings of which were summarized in a Report on the possible threats were recorded.



(anw)

