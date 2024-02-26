Freddie Mercury’s legendary mansion in London goes up for sale

The history of a city is, on many occasions, that of its houses. There are those that describe a time forgotten by a façade, that are based on episodes whose only echo resonates between those four walls that one day heard a secret. If a house needs something to enjoy its soul, it is a tenant; and in this sense there are many that today are erected as tourist attractions by the person who lived there. This could have been, without a doubt, the fate of one of the most peculiar residences in London. But not.

The year is 1980. Freddie Mercury He saw the house and knew that either it was there or it wouldn’t be. She had fallen in love with that place, that building in the luxurious neighborhood of Kensington. And there I decided to live. This is how I was born Garden Lodgethe emblematic home of the leader of Queen that many only recognize by the exterior wall, more than eight feet high, designed to mark distance between the inner world of a musical genius and the rest of the noisy and bustling planet.

It was his residence until his death in 1991. Afterwards he inherited it. Mary Austin, a close friend of the singer, who has lived there for more than 30 years. However, her time there seems to be over. And the house is now looking for a new tenant, a buyer who decides to cross the Garden Lodge wall with his wallet and, most likely, with his heart in his mouth. The price for this unique and almost biblical step is marked at 30 million pounds sterling. In exchange, 35 million euros.

Everything where Freddie wanted it to be

The truth is that it doesn’t seem like there will be much complication in selling the house. In fact, Austin, who He was with Mercury when the second signed the purchasehas already held an auction with some of the artist’s belongings: managed to raise more than 50 million euros and part of the profits went to the Elton John Foundation against HIV, a disease that ended the life of the prodigious singer.

As the journalist Sarah Rappaport has described in Bloomberg Newswas silence and peace which made the former leader of Queen fall in love with the place. In the center of the world and far from it, balance made home. She wanted that thought to also flood the atmosphere. She really wanted him. He couldn’t get the decorator to agree with the ideas he had in his headsays Austin, confessing that it was Mercury himself who finally took matters into his own hands.

There are eight bedrooms in the house, to which we must add two living rooms that exude the essence of the artist, a dining room famous for hosting the famous dinners it organizeda kitchen, two bathrooms in the suite where he slept, a main room, a study and two other entertainment rooms. Everything thought by Mercury. Everything where he wanted it to be.

Where the artist could find himself was abroad. A large garden that takes the visitor back to the Japanese past and that gives the feeling of having been transplanted from Kyoto with a giant pot. A pergola provides shade, a Japanese carp pond completes the dream.

The press relentlessly pursued him to come out of the closet. He he didn’t do it… Why should he? This house gave him the wonderful feeling that he could create, live and have privacy at the same time.says Austin of the house, clarifying that it will always be his because, at the end of the day, it was his dream, it was his vision.

It has remained intact since she inherited it. And he only asks that it remain that way. The last thing I want is for someone to say that they buy it, exploit it or demolish it. This is unique, it has its beauty. I know it has a purpose for someonehe reflects, fitting in a few words the wish that he signs without an addressee, the will of his first tenant: I had it for Freddie.