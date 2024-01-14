Frederick X accesses the throne in Denmark and opens a new era after his mother’s abdication

COPENHAGEN.-Denmark This Sunday opened a new page in its history with the abdication of Margaret II and the accession of her son to the throne. Frederick X an unprecedented event attended by more than 100,000 Danes.

Queen Margaret II, 83, signed the act of abdication at Christiansborg Palace, where she arrived with a carriage that paraded through the streets of the capital, Copenhagen.

By signing the document, an unprecedented act in the country’s contemporary history, he put an end to his 52-year reign and made his son king.

Margarita later left the Council of State, which the new monarch attended with his wife and his 18-year-old son Christian, the new crown prince.

“May God bless the king,” the former sovereign said with tears in her eyes as she left the room.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will proclaim Frederick At his side will be his Australian-born wife Maria, the first commoner to become queen in Denmark.

“It’s exciting that an ordinary person like us becomes queen. It’s very exciting!” said Judy Langtree, a retiree who attended the event from Brisbane, Australia.

Despite the freezing temperatures, a crowd gathered in the city center and in front of the palace to attend the ceremony.

Copenhagen police had estimated that more than 100,000 people would attend the event. It is the second time that a Danish sovereign abdicates. King Eric III did it almost nine centuries ago, in 1146.

The police reinforced their presence in the capital, decked out with red and white flags for the occasion.

“Soul of the nation”

Aske Julius, a 27-year-old resident of Copenhagen, said that Margaret is like “the incarnation of Denmark (…) the soul of the nation.”

In the city there are banners with the queen’s face and messages of gratitude. In the subway, some signs read: “Thank you for the trip, Margarita.” Others, “long live the king.”

The protocol broadly reflected Denmark’s succession tradition. No foreign king was invited to the event and the sovereign, who does not wear a crown, will not sit on a throne.

Margaret decided to abdicate exactly 52 years after taking over from her father, Frederick IX.

“There is a lot of symbolism around that day,” Cecilie Nielsen, royal correspondent for Danish public broadcaster DR, told AFP.

The announcement of the queen’s abdication on New Year’s Eve left Danes stunned, including her own family, as she had insisted on numerous occasions that she would reign until her death.

Margarita justified her decision due to health problems after undergoing major back surgery last year.

More than 80% of Danes supported his decision, according to polls. Margaret will retain her title as queen and will be able to represent the royal family during official ceremonies.

A “different” monarch

Frederick X took on increasing responsibilities in recent years. Experts believe that passing the baton to him now will give him more time to define himself in the role of his monarch.

Margaret “believes that the crown prince is fully prepared to take over. And she wants to avoid a situation like that of the United Kingdom,” where Prince Charles became king at over 70 years old, explained historian Hovbakke Sorensen.

Like his mother, Frederick, crown prince since he was 3 years old, enjoys the support of more than 80% of Danes. He is expected to bring his own style to the monarchy, which dates back to the Viking Age of the 10th century.

“Queen Margaret II is a woman of her time and Frederick also lives in his own time. She understood that she could not copy her and has known how to define her own image, her own links with the Danish people,” another historian, Bo, told AFP. Lidegaard.

“We will have a different type of monarch, much more informal in the way he talks to people when he travels around the country,” Sorensen added.

Queen Margaret is known for her love of the arts and her artistic streak, while Frederick is an athlete who defends environmental causes.

In Denmark, the role of the monarch is mainly representative. The king, however, signs laws, formally presides over the formation of the government, and meets periodically with the cabinet.

Source: AFP