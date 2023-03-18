Free goes crazy and consciously drops the price of its famous internet box

If you are looking for the best internet box offer, this low-cost Free subscription will seduce you.

Free currently offers a mind-blowing offer on the Freebox Revolution. Its price has just gone from 44.99 euros per month to 19.99 euros per month for one year, the opportunity to save 300 euros over the year. Are you tired of having a slow, constantly crashing or unstable internet connection? So this Free offer will revolutionize the way you browse the web with its very high speed.

Nothing is more painful than having to wait several seconds or more before a page opens or seeing your movie stop in the middle of a conversation due to lack of bandwidth. All these problems will be history with Free’s dream offer. In addition, your subscription includes other benefits such as access to exclusive TV channels or platforms and storage space, among others.

This Free internet offer will change your daily life

With an upload speed of up to 600 MB/s and a download speed of up to 1 GB/s, you won’t have time to say phew that the requested page will be loaded, your file downloaded or your email sent. In addition, your Freebox Revolution box gives you 250 GB of storage space included so you don’t have to buy an external hard drive in particular and have all the documents that matter to you at your fingertips. Free also includes in its offer access to the Free Ligue 1 application to follow all matches and football news. Your subscription includes unlimited calls to mobiles in mainland France, to overseas departments, Canada or the United States or to landlines to more than 110 destinations. You will have enough to chat for hours without being interrupted. You benefit from new programs in video on demand with 6 months of subscription to Amazon Prime Video included and one year free on the Canal+ Series platform.

Click here to take advantage of the Free offer on the Freebox Revolution

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.