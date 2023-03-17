Free menstrual protection is introduced at Hylte primary schools

Following a motion from the Center Party, the municipal council in Hylte has now decided to introduce free menstrual protection in primary schools.
– It’s about getting more girls to be able to be in school more, not to be limited in their schooling and leisure activities, says Anna Roos (C), who presented the motion.
Now vending machines are to be installed near the toilets at Hylte’s elementary schools, and this is important for the municipality’s young people, says Anna Roos (C).
– We have a lot of child poverty in Hylte. Menstrual protection is a major expense for many families.
Hear the petitioner behind the decision answer three questions about menstrual protection at Hylte’s schools in the clip