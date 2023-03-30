Free period articles at schools in Bregenz

According to a decision by the city council, Bregenz schools will have free periodical articles as soon as possible, but no later than the 2023/24 school year.

The problem is well known to many students at Bregenz schools: Most girls start menstruating around the age of 11, and if this unexpectedly happens while they are at school, the facilities in the sanitary facilities there don’t offer any real help.

As soon as possible

The city council on March 30, 2023 decided that free period articles must be available as soon as possible and at the latest for the 2023/24 school year in the toilet facilities of those teaching facilities for which the city is responsible as the school operator and there is a corresponding need .

The costs

The costs of making tampons and sanitary napkins in the school toilets as natural as e.g. B. toilet paper, are estimated at 7,000 euros.

The state capital is not alone in its initiative. It was only recently that the Vorarlberg state parliament, after multiple applications from the student parliament, decided that menstrual hygiene articles should be made available free of charge in the state schools from the coming school year.

Taboo topic menstruation