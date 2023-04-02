Free Sonic Crime? No, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is not an April Fool’s joke!

Sega this weekend released The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog – a free crime adventure on Steam. The game was released on March 31, 2023, so it’s not just an April Fool’s joke and it actually exists. If you’re still unsure, you can check out the game’s Steam page for yourself.

Sonic is dead, now what?

The point-and-click game features “entirely hand-drawn landscapes and characters.” Including some familiar faces like Amy Rose, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.

For Amy’s birthday, she meets her friends for a murder mystery party. Game turns serious as Sonic appears to have been murdered. Everyone joins forces to solve the mystery.

The Sonic Social team proudly presents: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog! A brand new Sonic game. Available right now. OnSteam. For FREE!

“Interrogate some of your favorite characters to find out what happened to Sonic. Play as a new character who has just started his first day on the Mirage Express and meet the friendly conductor who is retiring after many years working on the train ” is how the game is described on Steam.

So far, the players are enthusiastic about the little adventure. A total of 98 percent rate the thriller positively, even though it has a very short playing time of just a few hours.

“The story is surprisingly funny and the characters are cute, but I was surprised it was official. I know it’s an April Fool’s joke, but that’s decent quality for an April Fool’s joke,” writes one user in the reviews.

You want the free crime thriller all around Download Sonic’s Murder? On Steam you can simply add the title to your library and start playing.