Freedom Convoy: Lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents – Reuters

A proposed ‘freedom convoy’ class action lawsuit has expanded to include more potential plaintiffs from downtown Ottawa and added more defendants.

In a ruling on Monday, an Ontario court judge dismissed an attempt by Freedom Convoy organizers to quash an updated version of the lawsuit against them and allow the potential class action lawsuit to proceed.

“There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the plaintiffs seeking redress from the defendants who were involved in one way or another in the activities of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and their ‘occupation’ of downtown ‘Ottawa,” wrote Justice Calum MacLeod of the Ontario Superior Court. .

His ruling denied a motion by lawyers asking some convoy organizers to strike out an amended statement.

This amendment tabled by attorney Paul Champ expands the boundary of potential claimants to include much of Ottawa’s Lowertown neighborhood.

The so-called “Occupy Zone” also includes the Rideau Center shopping mall, which closed during the protest, temporarily putting many employees out of work. Champ said the new limits now include 15,000 residents as potential plaintiffs.

The lawsuit against the organizers of the protest that occupied the city for three weeks in January and February 2022 seeks at least $290 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges residents were injured by constant honking and diesel fumes, and businesses and their employees lost income during the three-week protest in January and February last year.

“We’re pretty confident in that statement,” Champ told CTV News. “It’s based on pretty sound legal principles that you can’t unduly interfere with an individual’s enjoyment of the peace and quiet of their home. »

None of the claims in the lawsuit have been proven in court and none of the defendants have yet filed a defense. The new boundaries now extend as far south as Somerset Street, west to Booth Street, north to Boteler Street and east to Friel Street.

The new frontier for plaintiffs in the potential class action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents and businesses against the organizers of the Freedom Convoy. (Courtesy of Paul Champ)Zexi Li, a resident of downtown Ottawa, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. Happy Goat Coffee Company, Union 613 restaurant and restaurant worker Geoffrey Devaney are also named as plaintiffs, representing businesses and employees affected by the occupation.

Monday’s ruling also allows plaintiffs to file the amended claim that adds to the list of defendants a “donor class” of those who donated through GiveSendGo, GoFundMe or other means.

New defendants include New Brunswick businessman Brad Howland, who donated $75,000 to convoy protesters, and Harold Jonker, whose trucking company had at least 10 rigs parked in Ottawa , according to court documents.

Champ said these two defendants are named as representative class defendants, to represent truckers who parked rigs downtown and donors to the protest.

“The vast majority of truckers who blocked Ottawa streets for three weeks and honked their horns day and night have truly escaped any kind of consequences so far,” Champ said.

“The way we’re handling this case, anyone who was a trucker who parked in downtown Ottawa, as well as anyone who donated a significant amount of money to the protest after February 4, may be liable jointly and separately for the total amount. damage. »

The class action lawsuit has yet to be certified by a court, but if so, anyone who gave money to the convoy could potentially be liable, while plaintiffs in the occupation zone could benefit .

Champ plans to seek certification of the plaintiff classes and defendant classes later this year.

More than $5 million in convoy donations have been frozen by court order and placed in receivership pending the outcome of litigation.

Late last year, two organizers named in the lawsuit tried to access $200,000 from the frozen funds to pay for their defense, but their request was denied by the court.

Champ said he felt bad for some of the people who took part in the protests, saying they were “a bit bewildered” and hadn’t been given good advice on proper conduct.

“They just stuck to this idea that if they protested then whatever they did was okay,” he said. “With today’s judgment, I think everyone should seriously go speak to independent counsel about what their exposure might be and how best to respond. »

MacLeod struck out some language in the statement, including the claim that the protest in January and February of last year made Ottawa “a living hell,” a statement the judge said was “not not a material fact capable of proof”.

– with files from Graham Richardson, CTV News