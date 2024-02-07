French actress denounces director for raping a minor

PARS.- The actress Frenchwoman Judith Godrche filed a complaint for rape of a minor against the film director Benot Jacquot, with whom she had a relationship during her adolescence decades ago, the artist’s lawyer informed AFP today – February 7 -.

The newspaper The world reported that complaint, filed on Tuesday and confirmed by lawyer Laure Heinich.

Godrche met the film director during a casting, at the age of 14, and began a relationship with him that lasted for years, in the second half of the 1980s.

Due to the time that has elapsed, the events could have expired.

Early relationship between actress and director

Jacquot, who is currently 77 years old, flatly denies the allegations and accusations of Judith Godrche, 51, according to the newspaper The worldwhich offers details of the relationship, publicly known at that time.

The sexual relationship came to the fore again with the recent broadcast of a television documentary about the actress.

In the spring of 1986, Godrche was a teenager who wanted to be an actress and who met Jacquot during the casting process for the film The mediatorslater filmed in Portugal.

Godrche was selected and participated in the filming of that film, without any adult to accompany her. She subsequently also rolled under the orders of Jacquot The disenchanted (1990).

Complaint for rape at 15 years of age

The relationship between the two ended in the early 1990s.

The complaint for rape of a minor (15 years old) comes after several public statements by Godrche against the director.

“The girl inside me can no longer keep that name silent,” Godrche said on Instagram in early January. “His name is Benot Jacquot… now he is threatening to sue me for defamation,” said the actress.

Jacquot, who in January refused to make statements to AFP, had described that relationship as a transgression in another 2011 documentary.

“A girl like her, who was 15 years old, and I was 40, (I) had no right,” said the director.

Following the trail of the #MeToo movement, French cinema has been shaken by complaints of abuse presented overwhelmingly by actresses and workers in the sector.

The most famous case is that of the actor Grard Depardieu, who has been denounced by several women and who has faced a formal lawsuit for rape since the end of 2020. Another case is that of the director Nicolas Bedos, who will be tried on Thursday for an alleged sexual assault.

