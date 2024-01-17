French artist receives international award Patronage 2024

MADRID.- The jury of the Ibero-American Patronage Awards awarded its international award to artist French conceptualist Daniel Buren for his contribution to beautifying and humanizing public spaces by creating a critical spirit in the citizen.

The Callia Foundation indicated that the distinction will be presented by Queen Sofía in a solemn ceremony that she will preside over at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando on March 4.

Along with Buren, the Mexican Antonio del Valle Ruiz will be recognized in the Spanish category for his commitment to Spanish art during exile and María Amalia León in the Latin American category for her work in the dissemination and promotion of art in the Dominican Republic.

A legendary artist

Daniel Buren, recognized for his black stripes, went from being arrested in Geneva for one of his unsolicited works in public space, to being a true legend with permanent interventions in the courtyard of the Royal Palace in Paris, with the well-known Buren Columns, or in Frank Gehery’s building for the Louis Vuitton Foundation, also in the French capital.

Recently, President Macron commissioned a work for the glass roof of the winter pavilion of the Elysée Palace, where his 8.7 cm stripes with the colors of the national flag were not missing.

The Awards annually award their awards to people who have stood out for their contribution to society through patronage. Patty Phelps de Cisneros; Carlos Slim; Philip of Montebello; Patrizia Sandretto, Fernando Masaveu are some of the winners in previous editions.

Source: Europa Press