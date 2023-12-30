French couple planned to sacrifice their son because he was possessed

MIAMI .- A couple French woman was arrested at the end of December in Spain for planning to “sacrifice” his five-year-old son in the African Sahara, believing he was “possessed,” Spanish authorities announced on Saturday.

The Civil Guard arrested a “couple of French origin” who had the intention of “traveling to the Sahara to sacrifice their son, believing he was possessed,” they said in a statement.

The arrest took place on December 21 in the Port of Algeciras, in southern Spain, when the family was preparing to board a ferry bound for Tangier, in Morocco.

Regarding the couple, who “had a psychiatric history”, there was “a European arrest warrant” for “kidnapping a minor”, the Civil Guard added.

Both are in preventive detention and the child is in good health and has been transferred to a juvenile center for care, pending his return to France.

Source: AFP