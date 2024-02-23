French designer Claude Montana, star of the 80s, dies

PARS.- He designer of moda french Claude Montana, a prominent figure in fashion in the 1980s before being eclipsed from the catwalks due to financial setbacks, died today – February 23 – at the age of 76 in Paris, sources close to him informed AFP.

“The Bretonneau hospital in Paris informed me of his death this morning,” a person close to Montana, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

Golden years of the designer

Montana came to the fore in the 1970s and had its golden years in the following decade. She was a well-known face in Parisian nightlife. He founded his own brand in 1979 and years later turned down Dior’s offer to become its artistic director and take charge of both haute couture and fashion. prt–porterto choose instead the Lanvin brand, which sought to revitalize its collections.

Lanvin was celebrating its centenary at that time. After joining the venerable fashion house, Montana received two consecutive Golden Thimbles, the highest distinction in the world of French fashion.

A discreet man, his shows were great, almost theatrical spectacles, in keeping with the decade, in the words of his colleague Christian Lacroix.

He had health problems and, in 2008, he was beaten at his home by a former nightclub dancer whom he had met on a night out.

The attack left him with serious consequences and he later had to face a sordid judicial process, because his attacker accused him of having transmitted hepatitis B to him.

Montana returned sporadically to fashion, but was never back in the spotlight.

“Yes, I miss fashion… terribly,” he confessed in 2016 to the magazine Gala. “I’m a veteran now. I’ve been forgotten.”

FUENTE: AFP