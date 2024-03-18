French diplomat debuts as a screenwriter with the series In the Shadow

LILLE.- Fiction or anticipation? Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe wrote the script for a serie of suspense about the tense campaign for a presidential election in 2025, which will soon reach the television in France.

In the dark (In the shadow) narrates the race for the investiture of a party to the presidential election, in which the favorite loses and an anonymous caller informs that the primaries were rigged.

Curiously, the former prime minister of President Emmanuel Macron between 2017 and 2020 sounds like one of the possible suitors for his succession in the next elections, which in real life will take place in 2027.

The series is adapted from the book In the dark, written about 15 years ago by Philippe and his close friend Gilles Boyer. The first two chapters were presented over the weekend during the Series Mania festival, held in Lille, northern France.

Series transmission

Directed by Pierre Schoeller, it features a cast of well-known actors: Melvil Poupaud and Karin Viard, as the candidates for the primaries, and Swann Arlaud – protagonist of the Oscar-winning Anatomy of a each— as a political advisor.

The characters are not a reference to existing people, but to professions, those that make the machine behind the headliners work, Boyer explained to the press on Sunday.

The France Televisions network was interested in adapting the book in 2016, but the project could only continue when Philippe stopped being Prime Minister. Boyer explained that they both enjoyed it and that was his only motivation.

According to many observers, the now mayor of Le Havre is the best candidate of the center-right ruling party to defeat the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a finalist in the 2017 and 2022 elections, in the 2027 presidential election.

