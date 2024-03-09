French government offers bonuses during Olympic Games to avoid protests

LINE.- The government of France will offer bonuses to public servants who are deployed in the capital during the Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris, this in order to avoid protests during the summer events, indicated on Saturday the Minister of Transformation and Public Administration, Stanislas Guerini.

Eligible employees will receive bonuses ranging from 500 euros ($547) to 1,500 euros ($1,641) — in addition to their salary — for working during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Guerini said. He did not elaborate on the criteria for making the payments.

This was announced after a major union in France announced possible work stoppages, including in hospitals, during the Games, when a large influx of people is expected in Paris.

The social situation in France remains tense due to protests by teachers, police officers and farmers following last year’s demonstrations over raising the retirement age.

Olympic Games (6).jpg Paris police officers demonstrate with flags that turn the Olympic rings into handcuffs, on January 10, 2024. AP Photo/Michel Euler

Last month, Eiffel Tower employees closed one of the world’s most visited monuments for six days demanding not only a pay increase, but better maintenance of the historic monument.

The 135-year-old tower will be a prominent sight during the Summer Games. The Olympic and Paralympic medals will be inlaid with a piece of metal taken from the monument.

The Paris tourist office estimated that about 16 million people are expected in the city between July and September.

Thousands of workers will be impacted by long work hours and will have to postpone their vacations.

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, called on the government to take action to ensure the social needs of its employees.

The government will have daycare centers for its workers who work during the Games and will allocate 1,000 places for summer camps to help working parents who have children on vacation, the minister added. In addition, employees with children will receive a bonus of 200 euros ($218) per child.

Source: AP