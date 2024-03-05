French justice judges filmmaker Roman Polanski for defamation

PARS.- The filmmaker Roman Polanski He was tried this Tuesday in France accused of defaming the actress Charlotte Lewis, who accuses him of sexual assault in the 1980s and who in court he claimed almost destroyed his life.

The Franco-Polish director, 90 years old, did not attend the trial before the Paris correctional court, so all eyes were on the complainant, 56 years old and resident in the United Kingdom, who testified dressed in black, it was confirmed. the AFP.

Lewis declared that she was the victim of a smear campaign after in 2010, in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival, she claimed that the director sexually assaulted her during a casting at her home in Paris in 1983, when she was 16 years old. “She was about to destroy my life,” said the interpreter in English, who said that the media coverage of her case caused her to have a nervous breakdown and forced her to change her son, who was 6 years old at the time. , from school.

Regarding the alleged assault, Lewis stated: “I didn’t know that what had happened to me was a rape. I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t put a name to it.”

The actress, who acted in the film Pirates of Polanski in 1986, did not denounce him, but testified before the US police. In court, she claimed that he was kind to her during filming.

But nine years after his public denunciation, Polanski, born in Paris in 1933, replied that it was a hateful lie, in an interview with the French magazine Paris Match.

According to Paris Match, the director produced a copy of a 1999 article from the now-defunct British tabloid News of The World, about an interview with Lewis by journalist Stuart White.

The British newspaper attributed these statements to Lewis: “I wanted to be his lover (…) I probably wanted him more than him.” But the actress denounced that they were not accurate. “The interview I gave with Stuart White was not the interview that appeared in the newspaper,” Lewis reiterated this Tuesday, adding that he only discovered the article years later.

“Vice Girl”

The former journalist, who testified as a witness at the request of the defense, assured that he interviewed the actress twice after paying 30,000 pounds (38,000 dollars at the current exchange rate) for the exclusive.

White presented her as a woman who tells lies, but said he did not remember if she asked to approve the text of the interview, written from the point of view of a ‘vice girl’, before publication.

Throughout his career, several women have accused the winner of three Oscars and a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival of sexual assault and rape, some when they were minors. The director of the award-winning films The pianist y Chinatown He has always denied these accusations due to prescribed facts, which have not prevented him from working. He also denies the defamation.

For more than 40 years, he has been considered a fugitive in the United States, where he was convicted of having illegal sexual relations with Samantha Gailey, a 13-year-old minor.

Lewis explained in the past that, with the revelation of her case, she sought to undermine the director’s defense who claimed, according to her, that Gailey was an isolated incident.

For Sabine Prokhoris, author of the book Who’s afraid of Roman Polanski? (Who’s afraid of Roman Polanski?) in support of the filmmaker, this process is a way of trying to silence him, because he cannot defend himself in a fair trial of prescribed facts.

“Great courage”

“Defamation, discredit and slander are an integral part of the Polanski system and this is what Charlotte Lewis denounces with great bravery,” declared Benjamin Chouai, the complainant’s lawyer.

Switzerland, Poland and France, where he now lives, have refused to extradite him to the United States.

But, in France, he has maintained a very low profile since 2020 when actress Adle Haenel indignantly left the French Csar awards ceremony, which awarded him best director for his film The officer and the spy.

This incident became one of the symbols of the fight against sexual assaults in cinema, which gained strength in recent months with the accusations of several women against the actor Grard Depardieu, among other French filmmakers.

