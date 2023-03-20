French language: meeting Anne Rosnobelet, who tracks Anglicisms

Monday, March 20 is International Francophonie Day. On this occasion, the 8 Hours is going to meet Anne Rosnobelet, a trained translator who tracks down Anglicisms on the facades of shops.

Anne Rosnobelettrained translator, travels around Paris army of his stickers on which he is inscribed: “No to all-English!”. She tracks Anglicisms on the facades of shops, and is a member of the association for the defense of the French language and the collective “Oser le Français”. According to her, the law Toubon of August 4, 1994, which makes the use of the French language compulsory for all written, spoken or audiovisual advertising, is not always respected.

French is the fifth most spoken language

In front of a store sign offering the “click & collect“, Anne Rosnobelet declares: “I don’t understand why we persist in using expressions that are completely useless, since we can say: ‘click and collect’, ‘pick up in store.'” In a shopping district of Paris, the opinions of passers-by are divided on the question of anglicisms. Despite Anglicisms, French remains the fifth most spoken language. Worldwide, nearly 321 million people are French speaking.