French Ligue 1: salaries of Algerian players revealed

Each season, the French daily, the teampublishes a survey in which the salary estimates of French Ligue 1 players are announced.

Thus, for this financial year of 2022/2023, the sports daily did not fail as usual and revealed in figures its salary estimates for players in the French championship. Unsurprisingly, the highest paid players are those of the capital club, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisian offensive trident, Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, sits at the top of the ranking of the highest paid players. The Ile-de-France club even monopolizes the first 10 places in this ranking.

Algeria team: who are the highest paid Algerian players in Ligue 1

A championship increasingly popular with Algerian players, Ligue 1 Uber Eats has very different fates in store for Algerian internationals. In this wake, the newspaper’s investigation the team allows you to have an idea of ​​​​the salaries of the Greens in Ligue 1.

Indeed, leader of his team on the ground, the Algerian international, Youcef Belaïli, is the best paid player of the Ajaccio club. With a gross monthly salary of around 30,000 euros according to estimates by the French sports newspaper, the team, Belaïli is at the top of the salary gondola in Île-de-Beauté.

1/2) Biggest salary of each L1 club 💸:

Ajaccio : Belaïli 35k

Angers : Bernardoni 150k

Auxerre: Niang 90k

Brest: Lees-Melou 100k

Clermont: Gonalons 60k

Lens : Fofana 190k

Lille : André Gomes 190k

Lorient: Faivre 90k

Lyon : Lacazette 450k

Marseille: Veretout 550k pic.twitter.com/Tx54p5VVCP — Red Card (@cartonrougeytb) March 30, 2023

However, even if he is the highest paid player in Ajaccio, the native of Oran is not the Algerian player with the highest salary in France and is only in 8th place in the ranking of Algerian players. highest paid in Ligue 1.

Thus, with 40,000 euros, the Algerian side of Clermont, Mehdi Zeffane, is in 7th place in the ranking of the Greens playing in Ligue 1.

6th place goes to Haris Belkabla, Stade Brestois player, with a gross monthly salary of 50,000 euros. Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb inherits 5th place among the highest paid Algerian players in France with a gross salary estimate of 70,000 euros, according to the newspaper the team.

Salary of Ligue 1 players: who is the highest paid Algerian player in France?

The rest of the ranking of the highest paid Algerian players in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, puts the side, Youcef Atal, at the foot of the podium.

💵 Here is the estimated salary grid for the players of the#OGCNice according @lequipe : pic.twitter.com/1dfa59vnWD — Axel (@SolamenNissa98) March 29, 2023

With a gross monthly salary of 150,000 euros, Atal is within the average salary of his club, OGC Nice. The 3rd step of the podium goes to winger Adam Ounas with 160,000 euros gross per month according to the estimates of the Team. Ounas is the 4th highest paid player at LOSC.

TOP 10 salaries of the #LOSC ⬇️ 1. 🇵🇹 A.#Gomes (190 k€/month (the other part + 50% of his salary is paid by Everton, the player even agreed to a pay cut). 2. 🇫🇷 B.#André (180k€/month)

3. 🇨🇦 J.#David (€172.5k/month)

4. 🇩🇿 A.#Ounas (160 k€/month) — BewwwFoot (@Bewww_Foot) March 30, 2023

In second place in the ranking of the highest paid Algerian players in Ligue 1, we find striker Andy Delort with a gross monthly salary of 180,000 euros.

🚨 The salaries of FC Nantes players! (@lequipe) pic.twitter.com/ksHyKDYx6w – News Ligue 1 (@ActuL1_) March 30, 2023

Finally, the highest paid Algerian player in Ligue 1 Uber Eats is the neo-international, Houssem Aouar, with a gross monthly salary of around 300,000 euros, according to the newspaper l’Équipe.

Note that “all its figures are estimates which correspond to the gross monthly salary and therefore do not include bonuses” explains the French newspaper.