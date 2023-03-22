“French scar”, this delirious TikTok challenge panics Italy

Italian consumer protection body launches investigation against TikTok

It concerns the so-called “French scar” challenge

This case falls very badly for the Chinese social network

Pinching your face to create red marks and “fictitious” scars. This is the latest dangerous challenge circulating on the TikTok social network with tutorials. This new delirium has not escaped the attention of the Italian consumer protection organization, which has just announced the launch of an investigation and an inspection at the company’s headquarters in the country.

In concrete terms, the Autorita’ Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) accuses the Chinese social network of not properly moderating the content offered to Internet users. It would therefore not respect its own commitments to remove potentially dangerous content.

TikTok is defending itself

It should be noted that this TikTok challenge called the “French scar” is particularly formidable. The Italian authority reports dermatologist statements indicating that this practice can even lead to marks that will remain over time.

Quoted by Europe 1dermatologist Marie Jourdan explained last month: “By dint of doing that, there is a risk of bursting and dilating the small blood vessels that are in the skin there. And instead of having redness for a few days, we will end up with permanent redness. »

Implicated, TikTok reacted through a spokesperson. His words are echoed by TechCrunch. It indicates 40,000 professionals ensure the moderation of the platform: “We don’t allow content that shows or promotes dangerous activities and challenges, suicide, self-harm, or unhealthy eating behaviors. »

In this case, the service says its moderation team has restricted access to these videos, and that “Only users aged 18 or over will be able to see this type of content and it cannot be recommended. »

TikTok soon banned in the United States?

Anyway, this case falls particularly badly for TikTok which is the subject of many criticisms in Europe and the United States. The idea of ​​a total ban on the application is also being discussed very seriously on the side of Uncle Sam.

In France too, the Chinese social network is in the hot seat. A senatorial commission of inquiry was launched in March. In particular, it will make it possible to hear French and European officials from TikTok, as well as representatives of the ministries concerned.

The idea is again to shed light on the company’s practices in terms of data protection, content moderation, and political interference. There is no doubt that French parliamentarians will closely follow the investigation launched in Italy which could shed light on their lantern.

Finally, note that TikTok announced at the beginning of March an improvement in its screen time management tools. The Chinese company wants to respond to criticism highlighting its addictive side. If you are interested in the subject, you can always read our article here.