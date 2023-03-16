Frensdorf: Frontal collision when turning: tractor overturns in an accident with a car – three injured

At the Tuesday evening (March 14, 2023) drove a 24-year-old frensdorf with her tractor State road 2260 in the direction of Röbersdorf and wanted to turn left onto a dirt road. This is reported by the Bamberg-Land police inspection.

While turning, a VW driver who was also driving in the direction of Röbersdorf tried to overtake the tractor and collided with its front.

Frensdorf: Car collides with tractor when overtaking

Because of the impact Tractor overturned, according to the police. The 18-year-old and his passenger are slightly injured been taken to the hospital. The tractor driver was also slightly injured. The road was completely closed by the fire department to record the accident. At the automobile be a damage about 10,000 euros as well as on tractor property damage of about 4,000 euros developed.





