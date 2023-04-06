Fresh shine in Arbogast

While the last general renovation work has begun, St. Arbogast will open its doors again after Easter.
in Götz. Since 1960, the St. Arbogast Education and Youth Center has stood for education, space and encounters for adults and young people. At the beginning of the 1990s, a major renovation took place in Arbogast and the educational center in its current form was created. In the past six months, the house has now been completely renovated and adapted to today’s quality standards.
Arbogast renewed seminar infrastructure
Arbogast has always been described as a place of power characterized by aesthetics and simplicity, and the current renovation has made the educational center even more inviting and contemporary in appearance. To this end, St. Arbogast closed its doors in September last year to renew the seminar infrastructure.
Cozy guest garden with seating
In a construction period of just six months, the small hall became a second large hall by raising the roof and the entire ground floor was also flexibly designed with a meeting and catering area and the small Arbogast shop. In addition, Arbogast guests can look forward to a cozy guest garden with plenty of seating in the future. The renovation was rounded off with the installation of numerous new windows and a new shading system.
Regional and sustainable food
As the future heart and meeting place, the Café Arbogast should not only be used during the break and at the end of a seminar, but also invite to a good conversation. In addition, space was also created in the Arbogast kitchen for consistently regional and sustainable food.
Diverse program for the reopening
After the renovation break, operations are running at full speed again and a varied program awaits visitors to St. Arbogast. The Days of Utopia will also take place at the end of April and on May 4th Arbogast will be inviting you to a media talk with publicist Armin Thurnher. The ceremonial reopening after the general renovation will take place on June 23rd and 24th and the guests can expect an extensive supporting program. MIMA