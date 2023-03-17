Freudenberg | Threats and hatred: authorities close the suspects’ social media channels

The suspected girls in Freudenberg can no longer be found on social media. The police are responsible for this.

After the death of twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg, the authorities made sure that the pages of the two suspected girls can no longer be found on social networks. “Social media channels known to us were closed by order of the public prosecutor’s office,” said a spokesman for the Siegen-Wittgenstein police on Friday. The “Siegener Zeitung” had previously reported.

The police spokesman referred to the personal rights of the two girls aged 12 and 13. In social networks, there had been numerous speculations on the profiles of partly anonymous users, as well as threats and hatred against the suspects. According to the police, it is constantly being checked whether anything criminally relevant is being posted.