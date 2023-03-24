Friday Question: How often do you play Counter-Strike?

This week it was time. With almost no fanfare, the sequel to one of the greatest games of all time, Counter-Strike 2, was announced. Of course, we know that many of you really live for the series, while others play it occasionally and still others have left it behind for good – or never even tested.

We want to know what your relationship is with Counter-Strike. How often do you play by yourself?

You can vote in the poll below or via our blog page, as usual feel free to justify your answer in the comment field below. Here we go!