Friday: Samsung chip vulnerabilities, Wish.com uncensored and penalized

Samsung is not only used in your own smartphones or smartwatches modem chips the Exynos series one, but also other manufacturers such as Vivo or Google. well has Google’s Project Zero found 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in these modem chips. Four of these gaps are called particularly critical classified because they allow the execution of external programs from the Internet on the mobile device. for is only the knowledge of the telephone number is required. Also Google’s Pixel phones are affected and have already received an update. There is one for owners of other devices Workaround: Samsung’s Exynos chips with some critical zero-day vulnerabilities.

France raises the Censorship of the Wish.com webshop on. Search engines and app stores should show the online shop of dubious reputation “without delay” again. The original decision of France, Wish.com remove from search engines dated November 2021. Just last week, a Paris criminal court charged Wish.com with a million penalty proven. The company should pay three million euros because it is through false “instead” prices feigned discounts have that actually didn’t exist. In addition, the company founder and ex-boss should pay 250,000 euros: France ends Wish.com censorship, issues fines.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants that Procedure for retrieving the electronic certificate of incapacity for work (eAU) for companies simplify. Since the beginning of the year, companies have had to Call up the eAU individually from the health insurance companies. The employer procedure at the eAU poses challenges, especially for small and medium-sized companies. “It’s easy not good status and has to go,” said the Federal Minister of Health in the Digital Committee of the Bundestag. But that Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs knows nothing: Lauterbach promises a simple procedure for electronic sick leave.

The one from the Schufa calculated probability values ​​(“scores”) over the creditworthiness of a consumer are with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) incompatible. This is the assumption of the Advocate General at the European Court of Justice. The GDPR enshrines a right of the data subject not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, including Profiling. The Schufa’s scoring process violates this clause, because Schufa automatically creates a personal profile with its essentially secret score. This in turn is based on decisions about lending, for example, and has legal effects on those affected: According to the EU Advocate General, Schufa profiles are not allowed.

What exactly happened Tuesday in the skies over the Black Sea is disputed between the US and Russia. At least there is agreement on this: Two Russian military jets of the type SU-27 and one U.S. unmanned drone of the type MQ-9 Reaper met there, with the result that the drone damaged became and in the end crashed. The United States has now reinforced its account of events by issuing a published video taken by the drone. Russia disagrees, independent verification is not possible: USA publishes video of drone crash over Black Sea.

