“From Banao to the world”

The actress Aly Sanchez announced that all tickets have already been sold for his show “De Banao para el mundo”, which he will present at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on February 23 and 24.

“I’m sooo happy! You don’t know how afraid I was of not filling a date in that theater that was so big for me. I can’t stop getting excited and crying because we not only filled one date but two in a row and in just 14 days!” he pointed out on his networks.

The comedian confessed her emotion with the messages her fans sent her, and especially thanked the 23 companies that bought 20 tickets for their clients and workers.

“4,500 followers who come from all over the United States to these two functions. We are doing something right when I have followers coming from Texas, New Jersey, New York, Las Vegas, Arkansas, Tennessee and of course from my Florida (which is more hours driving than from some places by plane). I love them,” he said.

Aly will perform alongside his friends and colleagues on social networks Yoyi, Preña Palma and El Mocho. A performance was initially planned, but thanks to the speed with which tickets were sold out, it was decided to do another one.

Numerous followers congratulated her on her triumph, including artists such as Señorita Dayana, reggaeton artist Osmany García, comedian Mustelier and her great friend, actress Heydy González.

“Proud of you, dear Ally, and may the successes continue, you are phenomenal,” the singer Aymeé Nuviola wished her.

“Congratulations, my girl, blessings, all the best to you and your team,” Mamilover wrote.

“Hate never defeated love, so just as I told you many years ago, never doubt yourself,” comedian and presenter José Carlucho reminded him.

Aly recently traveled with his team to Cuba, where he visited his native Banao in the Escambray hills, in Sancti Spíritus, to be with his family and remember the place where he lived until his adolescence.

“That’s where I came from, from those streets without asphalt, from that little wooden house, from that bathroom with humped bricks, from that little school with 60 students, from that river with waterfalls, from those beautiful people who ask you for a hug and thank you for giving them laugh for a while,” he wrote.

“From there I came out and I feel that I have achieved so much that I have to feel proud. It doesn’t matter where you come from, leaving is already achieving something“he assured.