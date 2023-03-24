From Bowie to Harry Styles, here’s the ‘playlist’ for Charles III’s coronation

A About a month away from the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, the official soundtrack of the celebrations has been revealed on the Spotify platform, including names like David Bowie, Harry Styles and The Beatles.

The ‘playlist’, prepared on behalf of the monarch by the United Kingdom’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, includes 27 themes by various Commonwealth artists, from Kate Bush to Ed Sheeran.

‘Come Together’, by the Beatles, kicks off the festivities, which culminates with ‘King’, by Years & Years.

However, there are notable absences, as is the case of the Rolling Stones, as well as Elton John, who, in 1996, was knighted in the Order of the British Empire, and sang so much at the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, in the year past, such as Princess Diana’s funeral in September 1997.

The coronation ceremony will be followed, on May 7, by a concert at Windsor Castle, which will be broadcast by the BBC. However, the organization seems to be having difficulties finding artists to perform, with names like Adele, Elton John and Harry Styles refusing to attend, due to scheduling conflicts, according to the British press.

Listen to selected songs below:

Read Also: List of guests for the coronation of Carlos III is more reduced. The reason