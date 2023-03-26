From Depeche Mode to U2: 10 of Anton Corbjin’s Best Music Videos

In the world of video clips there are true geniuses who, thanks to their effort and dedication, have done things that without a doubt even deserve an Oscar. However, this time we want to talk about Anton Corbjin’s best music videosa legend that has given us spectacular audiovisual jewels.

For several decades, this incredible director has surprised us with his works. Anton Corbijn began his career as a concert photographer. In 1979 he moved to London, where began photographing bands the size of Joy Division and Public Image Ltd. During this period, Corbijn also collaborated as a photographer for magazines such as Vogue and Rolling Stone.

Anton Corbijn and 2023/Photo: Getty Images

10 Of Anton Corbjin’s Best Music Videos

After becoming a major photographer, Anton Corbijn also decided to make music videos (his best known facet). Since 1993 he has been in charge of designing the sets that Depeche Mode use on their world tours, although in addition to working for them, he has also collaborated with a lot of huge artists.

As if this weren’t enough, Anton Corbin directed the film Control, about the life of Ian Curtis y Joy Division. But in the same way, she has been in charge of interesting films, such as The American, The Most Wanted Man y Lifewhich have given him recognition within the film industry.

The Edge, Anton Corbijn y Bono de U2/Photo: Getty Images

However, this time we want to put together a recount of his most recognized works: the video clips. That is why Here we leave you a list (in no specific order) with 10 of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos. Are you ready to review real gems with us? Well, let’s get started.

Joy Division – “Atmosphere”

Anton Corbjin and Joy Division’s relationship is huge. As we mentioned before, he photographed them in their early years and later directed the film about the life and work of Ian Curtis, which also covers his time with the legendary British band. However, the collaboration between the two did not stop there.

This director created the video clip for “Atmosphere”, one of Joy Division’s classics and that perfectly visually portrays the idea of ​​the song, as well as that dark vibe that the music has. And without a doubt, this one enters the best music videos of Anton Corbjin.

Depeche Mode – “Enjoy the Silence”

Depeche Mode is another of the bands with which Anton Corbjin has collaborated strongly, so much so that there are those who already consider it part of the official members of the group. And of course, if both have done spectacular things that have left us with a square eye.

To give you an idea, he has directed video clips of songs like “Personal Jesus”, “A Question of Time”, “Strangelove”, “Never Let Me Down Again” and many more. However, For this list of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos, we are left with the one for “Enjoy the Silence” because it is simply a jewel.

U2 – “One”

With U2 and Anton Corbjin, exactly the same thing happens as with Depeche Mode, since it is a legendary band with which he has worked very closely.. For Bono and company, the filmmaker has been in charge of filming some of his most important live concerts to date. And of course he was also put to direct a video clip.

In particular, the clip he recorded was for “One”, a U2 hit that appeared on the legendary album Attention baby and that visually, has a very interesting treatment. That’s why we added it to this count of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos.

Johnny Cash – “Delia’s Gone”

At the end of his life, Johnny Cash refreshed his career with a series of incredible records where he covered the American music songbook and the occasional song by a famous band. But part of his plan was also to work with very talented young people. And yes, that’s where the good Anton Corbjin comes in.

In 1994, the filmmaker took over the video clip for the song “Delia’s Gone” and the truth is that it was a great success for Johnny Cash to choose him for this job, because he showed off giving the song a gloomy touch through his visuals. There is no doubt that it is one of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds- “Straight to You”

Nick Cave is one of the artists who practically grew up hand in hand with Anton Corbjin. The two met in the late ’80s on the UK music scene and have worked together on some pretty ambitious projects ever since. Although yes, in recent years they distanced themselves a bit to explore other paths.

In any case, we cannot ignore the video clip that the two premiered for “Straight to You”, a Nick Cave roll that undoubtedly deserved to have one of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos, and that we are sure that these visuals move a lot of feelings. Don’t be done.

Nirvana – “Heart Shaped Box”

If we’re putting together a list of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos, of course we should mention the spectacular collaboration that he put together with none other than Nirvana. Before Kurt Cobain left and the band ended, the director was in charge of the visual of an impressive song.

It turns out that the filmmaker he directed the video clip for neither more nor less than Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box”, which won him the MTV Video Music Award in the category of best alternative video. And yes, of course Anton Corbjin deserved that award because he did a brutal job. They do not believe?

Arcade Fire – “Reflektor”

Speaking of more current bands and artists, we cannot ignore that Anton Corbjin has worked with big names of late. Among them is Arcade Firewho in 2013 released one of the most raffled and ambitious albums of their entire career, neither more nor less than Reflector.

That is why to promote the first single of the same name (in which David Bowie even participates), the filmmaker really wanted to put together a video clip that simply leaves you with a square eye, because it interprets very well what the lyrics of the song say. And of course it had to be on the list of Anton Corbjin’s best music videos.

