From fitness to wellness

Mexico City.- Verse physically well always influences the state of mind and to have a harmonious body the exercise is important. But it is not the only one that allows you to have a healthy body, according to Sofi Gil, Asesora in Bienestar Integral specialist in hormones.

Now it is even more important to feel good and that is how it is projected day by day thanks to the routines and habits we have more than physical activity, in addition to the yoga teacher at Sports Hub, a new gym concept located at sur de la Ciudad de Mexico.

“I believe that fitness is already changing to what wellness is (el sentise bien). People are getting closer to sports and physical activity on the part of wellness, it’s not because of how we see ourselves, but because of how we are We started to feel and feel good that this is the new fashion, that this is the trend, how we feel instead of how we see ourselves”, asserts Gil.

Precisely the discipline that it imparts, is to say yoga, in which breathing plays a decisive role, and the barre, the latter is a modality of fitness in which one resorts to the ballet barre to combine yoga and pilates positions, If the trends are to be physically and emotionally fit, it’s about feeling good, as Gil warns. El barre para ellas y los pilates, si, los pilates para ellos.

“Yoga and pilates, as well as the barre, above all for women and more because of the hormonal theme are very good because now we don’t have to raise our heart rate so much or do bad things because of our hormonal cycle.

“In the case of men, even though it appears not, pilates are also for them and their taste, here we see Harry Styles and Cristiano Ronaldo. If you think that exercises for women, between meals, men don’t want to practice, but when you do it, you realize that you only do two repetitions and they are fried”, says the instructor.

ENTERATE

If you could think that a yoga class doesn’t help with strength and it’s not like that because strength is required in the shoulders, legs, abdomen and others and the practice itself empieza you to give that strength, as to stop hands. However, it must be combined with other activities such as spinning and cross fit, but then again, strength is always found in the practice of yoga.

There is a type of yoga for every person depending on whether it is intense or very peaceful. People are hooking up with her because they have to see a lot with their breathing and, at the moment of doing it, the nervous system automatically calms down and all the day’s stress subsides, because because they are stressed they have digestion problems and more.