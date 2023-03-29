From freestyle to singing with Gorillaz: This has been the career of Trueno

Rap isn’t new to Latin America, but now, with the rise of the internet, more emerging figures are coming to the fore. On the other hand, the freestyle has gained relevance in this region with battles, events, fans and exponents that support the scene… And there, in the middle of everything, we have artists like Thunder whose career not only grows, but is emerging as a benchmark.

Thunder in Mexico. Photo: Getty.

Trueno’s trajectory in rap and his approach to hip-hop culture

The history of Trueno and his career in rap began at a very young age. Born in Argentina in 2002 as Mateo Palacios Corazzinacomes from a family that has always been close to the arts… His grandfather was the renowned Uruguayan musician Yamandu Palacioswho came to work with artists such as Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina and Mercedes Sosa, among others.

However, Trueno fell in love with hip-hop thanks to his father, Pedro “Danger” Palacios, who sang in rock bands –especially hardcore punk– in the 80s, to later enter rap and its promotion in the 90s, especially in Uruguay. Pedro influenced the approach of his son Mateo to the art of rhymes.

As Peligro itself assures the newspaper ClarínFrom a very young age, his son accompanied him to rehearsals and that is how, at the age of 4, he gave him a microphone to test the sound. Thunder’s fondness for rap only increased when he saw the Eminem movie, 8 Miley He ended up loving freestyle battles when his dad took him to one of those events in 2007..

Thunder with his dad. Photo: Getty

Earning a name in the freestyle of Argentina and Latin America

Before Trueno began his rap career as such, he had a YouTube channel, where he essentially already addressed hip-hop and freestyle themes. But he didn’t stop aim towards the target to enter the battles like a born competitorskilled and careful.

His first experiences came from 2015, when he was only 13 years old, when he participated in the competition known as A Cara de Perro Zoo Juniors, but he did not go beyond the first round. He suffered a second disappointment the same year when he failed to make it through the first battle of the Red Bull Regional in Buenos Aires. But did he give up? Not at all.

Trueno returned to the A Cara de Perro Zoo Juniors for 2016 and won the competition. Thus came three peak moments in his career: his arrival at a Vans tournament where he left good feelings, an invitation from the Mexican Aczino (who attended as a judge) to a competition in Peru where he reached the semifinals, and his foray into the scene of The Fifth Step.

It would be in El Quinto Escalón, the most remembered rap battle competition in Argentina in recent years, where he would gain popularity and go from being an emerging talent to a reality. He achieved so much success and recognition that very soon he was given a place in the FMS (Freestyle Master Series) Argentinaconsecrating himself as one of the most raffled exponents of his country.

However, Trueno’s most memorable moment in freestyle would take place in 2019 when he won the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos Argentina, this after a fight against Wolf. Gradually, Thunder would give more ball to his musical career in rap.

His first singles and his collaborations with Bizarrap

Trueno’s trajectory in rap as such was already taking its first steps beyond battles. And it is that in 2018, just at the moment in which he was already included in freestyle, he already had a repertoire with a theme like “On the wave” or “KING”, “4AM” and “Boom”where he rapped on beats of different styles, from old school rap, electronica and even trap.

Thus, Mateo broke one of the most ingrained ideas of the hip-hop scene in which, from time to time, it is believed that freestylers do not figure in the same way when composing for a studio track. And he not only demonstrated it with those songs, but with the couple of collaborations that he did with another of the young prodigies of the Argentine urban scene in the production: Bizarrap.

Illustrative image of Thunder with Bizarrap. Photo: Special.

Trueno fell to the Bizarrap studio to deliver a couple of works in different formats. It was in the middle of 2019 when the young Argentinian producer launched the Freestyle Session Vol. 6, with Mateo doing an improvisation like the ones he only knows how to do.

In the final stretch of that same year, came the Bizarrap Music Session Vol. 16, also with Trueno, but now far from an improvisation to get fully into a more fit track. Trueno, who was already a young figure of Argentine hip-hop with an important reputation, tied a double collaboration with one of the artists who soon it would rise like foam in the latin industry.

Thunder and establishing his rap career with two albums

Within a year of his collaborations with Bizarrap, Trueno made an important career decision, and one that would undoubtedly change his turn in hip-hop: move from freestyle battles to dedicating himself to his musical career. Already with several tracks released as a single, it was time to try a record material in shape, and so he brought us Bold in July 2020.

The young man from Buenos Aires once again had Biza as one of his producers, in addition to inviting the Mexican Germanalso a freestyler Wos and his eventually girlfriend Nicki Nicole to collaborate on the songs on this album, which received not bad reviews.

The switch from fighting to becoming full-time rap artists had worked out well. He even won a Gardel award, this in the category for Best Urban Music Collaboration for the song “Mamichula” with Nicole and Bizarrap.

By 2022, his second album would come, Right or wrongwith a more ambitious production and showing a more outstanding lyrical capacity than in the previous one. Old school rap, Latin folk music, spoken-word and freestyle, reggaeton and trap each have their weight in a production full of influences and versatility. Urban music taken to the highest level.

And with that album, the great performances came through different well-known Latin American festivals. Quilmes Rock in 2022, for example, saw it being a special guest of Gorillaz where he threw a powerful improvisation on the instrumental of “Clint Eastwood”. Just look at Damon Albarn’s face.

Now, it’s time to see the young Argentine rapper breaking it big, once again in Mexico, as part of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Without a doubt, Trueno stopped being a promise to take his trajectory, his rap and his verses to another level. Who will be your next big live collaboration? We’ll see.

