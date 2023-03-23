From ‘In Utero’ to ‘Pulp Fiction’: The curious “relationship” between Kurt Cobain and Quentin Tarantino

There are crossovers that leave us open-mouthed because we never thought they would come together, especially if it involves two very famous people. However, this time we are going to tell you about a curious relationship between two very important figures in pop culture, neither more nor less than Kurt Cobain y… ¿Quentin Tarantino?

Definitely, Kurt Cobain is one of the biggest music icons of the 90s.as he became a banner of the grunge movement with Nirvana and a hero for the youth of generation X. Although Quentin Tarantino is not far behind at the cinemasince in that same decade, this director – one of the most recognized today – made his debut with films that impacted the world.

Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged/Photo: Getty Images

The curious “relationship” between Kurt Cobain and Quentin Tarantino

But did you know that both were related? It turns out that In 1992, Quentin Tarantino made his debut with Reservoir Dogsa film that became a classic of independent cinema and a cult film where the filmmaker told us a story with details that would become his hallmark: violent crimes, references to pop culture and non-linear storytelling.

Of course, at the time Reservoir Dogs It was controversial, especially for its scenes of violence and the use of profanity. However, young people loved the film, among them was Kurt Cobain, who loved the film and had a short hand, became a fan of Quentin Tarantino.

so much so Quentin Tarantino appears in the thank you list of In UteroNirvana’s third album that came out in 1993, despite the fact that the director didn’t even know kurt cobain and the band, nor did he participate in the album. About, Quentin Tarantino stated that a curious phenomenon occurred between his film and the grunge bands of the 90s:

“One of the things that was really interesting, without me trying at all, is that the Seattle grunge bands of the time loved ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ Basically, I think it was a good movie to watch on the tour bus, you could play the video all the time and everyone knew the lines. Pearl Jam loved the movie, Nirvana loved the movie, and Kurt Cobain loved it so much that he thanked me on his second album.”.

Was Kurt Cobain going to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’?

But the story of Kurt Cobain and Quentin Tarantino does not end here. It turns out that for some years a very strong rumor arose that supposedly, the filmmaker sought out the Nirvana frontman to appear in one of his most important filmsneither more nor less than Pulp Fictionand wow the gossip is good.

In some interviews, the leader of Hole and widow of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love declared that both she and her husband were going to participate in the iconic film that Quentin Tarantino released in 1994and which had real stars like John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Tim Roth as protagonists.

According to Love, Kurt Cobain was going to give life to the character of Lance, Vince Vega’s heroin dealer, played by Eric Stoltz. But not only that, Courtney also stated that she would take the role of Jody. (Which went to Rosanna Arquette), Lance’s partner who is present when they try to save Mia Wallace after she overdoses.

Quentin Tarantino denied Kurt Cobain’s involvement in ‘Pulp Fiction’

However, it seems that -as they would say out there-, Quentin Tarantino has other data. When asked about it, the director himself responded what he never offered the role to Kurt Cobain, for the simple and simple that (as we mentioned before), they never met. Too bad, don’t you think? It would have been amazing to see them in this very important film.

Either way, Quentin Tarantino returned the favor to Kurt Cobain a year later on the soundtrack of Pulp Fictionwell within the acknowledgments of the disc the name of Nirvana and the legend “Kurt RIP” appearas a tribute to who seems to have liked his movies a lot.

Quentin Tarantino, next to a poster of ‘Pulp Fiction’ in 1994/Photo: Getty Images

Although there was never a relationship as such (nor did they exchange words), it is clear that there is a deep respect between Quentin Tarantino and Kurt Cobain, because the first changed the world with his tapes and style, while the second did the same within the music industry through his songs. No way, we will always want to see a collaboration of both.

