From PNL to Vianney, the art of parody song according to Palmashow

Pastiche is an art. And if Proust was the master of literary pastiche, more than a century later, the Palmashow has become a master in musical pastiche. For more than ten years, Maître Gims, Julien Doré, PNL, Vianney and others have passed through the caudine forks of Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais. The two forties master, better than anyone, the art of finding the detail to divert, the chorus to rewrite, the clip to transform.

Like Les Inconnus thirty years earlier, the two friends from Yvelines managed to create hits… from hits. So much so that these pieces, which have accumulated millions of views on YouTube, are gathered today in an album and will now be available on platforms (Spotify, Deezer, etc.). New features will be unveiled during a prime time broadcast on TF1 this Friday, March 17. And, for fans, the comic duo will be in theaters again. After “les Vedettes”, released in 2022, the two friends will be on March 29 on the poster of “Bonne conduct” by Jonathan Barré, alongside Laure Calamy.

In the meantime, we have established the top 10 parody songs of the “Palmashow”.

1- PLM – “Sensitive rappers”

NLP is the cap, the scowl and above all no sentimentality. So when the Palmashow resumes “Oh la la” by dwelling on the tragic fate of cartoon heroes and heroines, it’s genius. The proof, even PNL retweeted the clip, writing “Sensitive souls abstain #QueLaSensibilité”.

2 – The Bobo’s – « Quinoa »

The Bobo’s are a tasty mix of veganism, folk guitar, flower crowns and “eco-friendly” hypocrisy worthy of the bobos of the 11e district of Paris, which is largely inspired by the folk duo Lilly Wood & The Prick. As a bonus, an appearance by Florence Foresti in Christine and the Queens which makes us notice that indeed, she whispers a lot. We will also notice a connection to the excellent parody of the Unknowns “Vice et versa” whose text has still not been understood at the present time.

3 – The Bobo’s – “In Unison”

The Bobo’s again, but incest version. Because we didn’t know it, but in addition to being sores and lovers, they are brother and sister. And in the happy world of bohemian artists, it’s like in “Game of Thrones”: quite normal.

4 – Viannouche – “La Chienlit”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Vianney was completely depressed? The Palmashow, yes.

5 – Lartisto and Lady Djadja – “Too much nana”

Sometimes, we don’t understand everything in today’s songs, and the Palmashow understood it well, by parodying the title “Chocolat” by Lartiste and Awa Imani.

6 – Master Grims and Maské – “It worships me”

By parodying Maska and Maître Gims, two members of the rap group Sexion d’Assault, the Palmashow hit hard. In this duet, opposite Maské, the conscious rapper who denounces the atrocities of life, Master Grims denounces the tangled headphones and car lights whose meaning he does not understand. With, however, a “blackface” which we would have gladly done without.

7 – « Under Seventeen »

Quite simply the best of the 1980s: tasteful brushings, quality special effects and (very) questionable morals. A David and Jonathan version Palmashow which has nothing to envy to the very successful parody of Les Nuls, in 1989, “What do you sell for the holidays? “.

8 – “Babylon”

In “Babylone”, the principle is to parody the most French of reggae-man, Naâman and his hit “Outta Road”. The Palmashow is inspired by the Rastafari spirit which refuses the straitjacket of society, except that they are cardboard Rastafarians, who keep the good sides of the system. Because if we deprived ourselves of state and social security aid, how would we pay for the guitar and the round trips to Bali?

9 – Sylvain Doré – “MØa”

Clip in black and white on the beach, long hair and piano chords, everything is there. Sylvain Doré really looks like Julien Doré, except that the latter writes love songs and the former too, but for himself.

10 – “The rap of Gaspard and Balthazar”

It’s not a parody, but we couldn’t avoid quoting it. Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais have invented two exceptional characters who come up very often in their videos: Gaspard and Balthazar, two individuals who are a bit shaggy, a bit obsessed, a bit deranged (and disturbing), and their rapping is excellent.