From prison, president of FundaRedes bets on reconciliation

CARACAS. – Director of FundaNetes, Javier Tarazona, who is detained by the Nicolás Maduro regime, sent a message from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), where he is being held.

The activist maintained that his commitment is to the meeting and reconciliation of all Venezuelans. The words were spread by his brother José Rafael Tarazona through his social networks. This Wednesday, January 3, Tarazona has spent 915 days behind bars.

“Be calm, thank God I am evolving, without a doubt love sustains my fragility, this 2023, even in captivity, allowed me to accept myself, love myself and restore myself, I believe and bet on the encounter and reconciliation of all Venezuelans. We are one, freedom is what you do with what they do to you, I chose to live free, turning calamity into opportunity,” said Javier Tarazona.

To the activist of rights human rights, he is accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, hate crimes and terrorism.

Likewise, he expressed his gratitude for the expressions of solidarity. “I wish from my being a 2024 under the light of the Almighty and his protection the achievement of all dreams and desires… I love you, soon we will embrace each other, always being free to liberate,” she indicated in her message.

Pending trial

On December 19, the judgment oral and public against Javier Tarazona was postponed to this month of January. At that time, FundaRedes pointed out that it was unacceptable that “the State (regime“Venezuelan use dilatory tactics to prolong the detention not only of Javier Tarazona but of all those citizens who are deprived of liberty for political and thought reasons.”

In July 2021, Javier Tarazona, Rafael Tarazona and Omar de Dios García were arrested and charged with various crimes. However, in October of that year the last of them were released and the director of the NGO was detained.

