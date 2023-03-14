From prison, Sabag Montiel spoke of the attack on Cristina Kirchner: “I pulled the trigger and it didn’t come out”

The detainee for the attempted assassination assured that he is not sorry for what he did. “I wanted to kill her because of the situation in the country,” he said.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, The man who tried to assassinate Vice President Cristina Kirchner, assured from prison that on the day of the failed attack he pulled the trigger and the bullet “didn’t come out.”

“I pulled the trigger and it didn’t come out”said the person involved in the case. In addition, he pointed out that he is not sorry for what he did and that his objective was to take the life of the head of the Senate as a result of Argentina’s present.

“I do not regret. I wanted to kill her because of the situation in the country”he expressed. “I did it on my own initiative, do you understand? They’re making up a story. I acted only with respect to the attack. And I have the evidence here, Brenda Uliarte has nothing to do with it”Sabag Montiel assured.

“It was loaded, I pulled the trigger and the shot did not go out. The gun had five bullets. Then they planted bullets in my house. They put drugs saying that I was a drug addict. They are defenestrating, inflating an image that I am not everything they say. Imagine the nerves of being in a place, of pulling the slide I pulled the bolt back and when I pulled the trigger the shot didn’t come out. Because among so much tumult, so many people, I was nervous“, he said in an interview with C5N.

“They have me kidnapped”

On the other hand, in the last few hours, a letter was released that was written by the detainee for the attempted assassination in Recoleta on September 1, in front of Cristina’s apartment. In the letter, which is addressed to the Diego Luciani prosecutor, Sabag Montiel assured that “they have kidnapped him.”

“They have kidnapped me, I cannot leave by decision of the vice president and judge María Eugenia Capuchetti”reads one of the fragments of the text that the detainee wrote.

The magistrate of the case for the attack against Cristina, Capuchetti, requested that the case be brought to trial. Given this, the prosecutor Carlos Rívolo opposedor, since it maintains that there are tests pending to be carried out, for which reason its decision would be hasty.

Capuchetti’s intention is in line with the Federal Chamber, which considers it pertinent that it be raised as soon as possible due to the differences between the magistrate and the prosecutor.

One of the tests that Rívolo highlights has to do with the analysis of Sabag Montiel’s cell phone.