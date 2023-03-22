From text to art when Adobe rolls out its own AI service

Adobe has long developed various ai-based functions and now the company is entering the market for ai image creators. Adobe Firefly called the service, which has now been released in beta with a waiting list for those interested.

Firefly has several different functions:

Create new images based on text instructions, thus a direct competitor to Dall-e and Midjourney.

Change the style of an existing image based on text instructions. For example, you can ask Firefly to transform an image with blue skies and blazing sunshine into one with raindrops or perhaps a sunset.

Create text effects. Adobe shows as an example how the instruction “many fireflies at night, bokeh effect” on the text “Firefly” results in the image below. The tool has settings for fonts and other things.

In the future, the Firefly tools will be baked into programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere. For example, Adobe envisions how you can give Premiere a starting image to automatically change the color and exposure of any added clips to match the style.

An important detail in Firefly is that Adobe has been careful to train the tool only on images the company owns the rights to: Old images that are no longer protected by copyright, images Adobe has purchased an ai license for, and images in the Adobe Stock image bank.