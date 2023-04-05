Frost: arborists try to save their crops

The night of April 4 to 5 was again very cool in Alsace. This return of frost worries arborists who fear for their crops. Meeting with Verena Heili, an arborist from Bas-Rhin.

This is the critical moment of the day. When the sun rises over her 24 hectares of orchards, Verena Heili must be extra careful. “The temperature always drops between one and two degrees at daybreak”, says this arborist from Bas-Rhin. Wednesday, April 5, she continues to fuel her fires, after a second night outside protecting her peach trees from freezing. In 2021, she had lost 200 tons of fruit in just one night. So, to protect her harvest, she invested 10,000 euros in braziers that keep the heat in for a long time.

A considerable cost

From firewood to candles, protecting these trees comes at considerable cost. If the frost were to be prolonged, saving the crop could cost more than it should bring in. “At some point, it’s a calculation that we have to make. Is it worth it or not? State aid is decreasing. We have to turn to insurance which are also very expensive”, underlines Verena Heili. According to forecasts, this episode of frost should remain less intense than in 2022.