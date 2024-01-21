Frost Planetarium creates special events to enjoy the nights in Miami

MIAMI.- He Planetario Frost announced the launch of nightLAB, a new series of quarterly evening events exclusively for adults 21 and older.

“During nightLAB, guests will expand their senses, hear new sounds at the Frost Planetarium, and unleash their curiosity with hands-on science interactions. Each event is unique with its own theme, various activities, and a special experience at the Frost Planetarium. “, detailed the museum located in Miami through a statement.

The first nightLAB will take place on January 25 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm That day, attendees will be able to enjoy the immersive audiovisual experience ::BLUE::., by artist Danny Daze. The entrance price for this activity is $29.95 per adult and access is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rest of the events will take place on certain Thursdays of the year. According to the organization, Frost Planetarium members will receive free general admission to nightLAB; Likewise, they can add $15 per person, according to the membership level rights.

Parking is available in the museum garage for a flat rate of $8 with validation. All cars must leave the garage before 1:00 am

To know details of this initiative, you can go to www.frostscience.org.