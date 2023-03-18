Fuel allowance: you have until March 31 to claim it

The aid of 100 euros which replaces the rebate at the pump can be claimed until March 31. Here’s everything you need to know to apply.

In 2023, the fuel allowance of 100 euros took over from the rebates at the pump widely practiced in 2022. By definition, more targeted aid, which is aimed at “low-income” workers who use their vehicle for professional purposes.

While deadline to apply had been set for February 28, she was postponed to March 31 midnight. As of March 13, Bercy mentioned 6.5 million applications filed, out of 10 million eligible people.

How to apply?

The request must be made on this dedicated page of the Impots website. Beforehand, you can test your eligibility and view the requirements here.

Among the conditions, you must have worked in 2021, since the aid is established from the tax notice of 2022, relating to the income of 2021.

The vehicle can be two, three or four-wheeled, thermal and/or electric. But it cannot be a service or company vehicle, the fuel costs of which are covered by the employer.

You must also belong to a tax household whose reference tax income per unit for income for the year 2021 is less than or equal to 14,700 euros. To obtain it, you have to look at the first page of the tax notice and divide the reference tax income by the number of units.

The form will ask you for your tax number, your registration number and the formula number (located at the bottom left of the gray card).

Toll-free number available

Once the request has been sent, it takes two weeks to receive the compensation. The aid can be granted to each member of the same household who meets the eligibility criteria (and not one aid per tax household).

Bercy has created a toll-free number (0 806 000 229) to answer applicants’ questions, help them apply, tell them if they are not eligible and inform them of the progress of their file.