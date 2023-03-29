Fuel: in city centers, gas stations are becoming increasingly rare

In city centers, service station closures are increasing, mainly due to competition from large retailers. Illustration in Nice, in the Alpes-Maritimes, Tuesday, March 28.

In Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Tuesday March 28, local residents are alarmed by the disappearances as fast as many of stations-service. It is increasingly difficult to support service stations in the city centre. They suffer mainly from competition from large retailers. Another reason: a decree of the European Union since 2020 prohibits service stations from being located less than of 13 meters from a building.



Stations looking for a new horizon

In the small service station of Oliviers, Philippe Le Gal, the manager, is resisting. It is one of the few to be located in the city center. “It’s family run, so customers are nice to us. They talk to us, it’s not the factory. When they need a little bit of mechanics, they do a bit of mechanics,” explains Philippe Le Gal. These downtown service stations are now looking for a horizon for their future.