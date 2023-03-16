Fuel is most expensive in northern German states / Regional price differences of up to ten cents

ADAC

When paying their fuel bills, drivers in several northern German states currently have to dig deep into their pockets. This is shown by the current ADAC evaluation of fuel prices in all 16 federal states. According to this, petrol is currently the most expensive in Hamburg and diesel in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

According to ADAC, petrol is cheapest in Saarland, followed by Rhineland-Palatinate in second place. In the smallest area, you pay 1.696 euros for a liter of Super E10, which is 10.2 cents less than in Hamburg (1.798 euros). The second most expensive federal state is Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with an average price of 1.784 euros.

The most inexpensive federal state for diesel drivers is Rhineland-Palatinate: A liter of diesel costs 1.673 euros on average here, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 1.681 euros. At the bottom, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has to pay 1.736 euros, in the second most expensive federal state Bavaria it is only 0.1 cents less at 1.735 euros per liter. The price difference between the most expensive and cheapest federal state is 6.3 cents for diesel.

For today’s study, the club evaluated the price data from more than 14,000 gas stations recorded by the market transparency agency and assigned them to the federal states. The determined prices represent a snapshot from today, 11 a.m.

According to ADAC’s recommendation, price-conscious drivers should make consistent use of all opportunities to refuel more cheaply. This increases competition in the fuel market and ultimately benefits consumers. The “ADAC Fuel Prices” smartphone app offers uncomplicated and quick help. Detailed information on the fuel market and current prices can also be found at www.adac.de/tanken.

