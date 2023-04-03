Fuel shortages in Ile-de-France: a “clear improvement” expected this week

The service stations of Ile-de-France, very affected by fuel shortages, should experience a “significant improvement” this week, despite persistent strikes against the pension reform, assured this Monday, April 3 to AFP the union of oil companies (Ufip). Ufip explains that car fuel pumping to the Paris region has started.

“We started the week badly, but I think that it will improve significantly during the course of this week”said Olivier Gantois, president of Ufip.

On the whole territory, last week, “we started at 17% of stations in difficulty (lack of at least one product) throughout France (15.7% according to data analyzed by AFP), and we ended at 9%”recalled Olivier Gantois, who underlines that the figure of nearly 11% observed on Monday (10.3% according to data analyzed by AFP) “confirms the improvement trend”despite an increase due to the absence of deliveries on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

A shortage linked to the fear of running out of kerosene

“On the other hand, there is a hard point, it is lead-free in Ile-de-France”, underlined Olivier Gantois. According to him, on the diesel there is “no more problems than elsewhere we are in the 9, 10% (out of stations), on the other hand, in unleaded, we are between a third and half of stations which lack unleaded”.

A situation due, according to him, to fears relating to the lack of kerosene in Parisian airports ten days ago and which had prompted the government to make requisitions at the Normandy refinery of TotalEnergies.

“It’s called undress Paul to dress Jean”explained Olivier Gantois, according to whom “all these products go through the same pipeline to go to Ile-de-France” : “When there was this concern at Paris airports, jet fuel supplies took precedence over unleaded supplies”he said.

Essonne, the most affected department

“Since then, we have put lead-free back into the pipeline in order to replenish the depots in the Paris region, but it was still tense at the end of last week: I think that this week, as the pumping is going to happen, the situation will improve very markedly in Ile-de-France”he added.

All the departments of Ile-de-France are on Monday in the top 10 of the departments most affected by shortages, according to government data analyzed by AFP.

Essonne is the most affected department (50.4%), ahead of Val-de-Marne (50%), Indre-et-Loire (48.4%), Hauts-de-Seine (43 .4%), Yvelines (39.5%), Seine-Saint-Denis (38.2%) and Paris (38.2%). Shortages that mainly affect the super unleaded.