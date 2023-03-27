Fuels: almost stable prices at the pump

Little change last week in gas station prices. Diesel drops slightly, while unleaded 95-E10 barely increases.

Status quo at the pump. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, as of Friday March 24, prices at the pump changed little last week in France. Compared to the previous week, the price of a liter of diesel fell slightly, -0.2 cents, i.e. a price per liter of 1.8162 euros on average.

Unleaded 95 E10 increases very slightly, +0.1 euro cents. The liter of unleaded 95 E10 thus appears on average at 1.8857 euro in France.

15% of stations out of at least one fuel

These relatively stable prices do not follow the prices of crude oil which rather fell last week, to 73.7 dollars a barrel of Brent, according to figures from the ministry. However, there is a lag of several weeks between a rise or fall in the price of crude oil and a movement in the pump price of gasoline, which must be refined and then transferred to depots or storage units.

In addition, the tensions in supplies in certain departments following the social movement against the pension reform are not reflected for the moment in prices at the pump. On the other hand, this Monday, around 15% of the 11,000 French service stations still lacked at least one fuel.