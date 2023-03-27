Fully developed apartment fire: “Looking for hot spots”

It was shortly before 9 p.m. that the emergency services were alerted to a fire in an apartment building in Halmstad. It was a neighbor who had seen smoke seeping from one of the apartments and raised the alarm.

Once on site, it was established that it was a fully developed fire, but it was quickly extinguished.

– Flames were shooting out of the windows when we arrived, so the apartment is probably completely destroyed, says Johan Wallin, interior commander at the rescue service.

The fire had spread to the construction of the house. Therefore, they are now looking with a thermal camera in the walls and ceiling to be able to put out the fire.

– We look for hot spots in the house, it can sit and smolder for a very long time, says Johan Wallin.

No one was injured and it is not known how the fire started.