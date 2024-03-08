Funzo & Baby Loud, in their farewell: Before sending us to hell, it’s smarter to do this

Funzo & Baby Loud are two brothers. Adrin and Juan Carlos Gomis are part of the New Wave of Spanish pop as a group. Born in Alicante, they are immersed in their last tour, their farewell tour. They announced their separation in December, a separation that is accompanied by a new album and a tour in which they have already sold out all the tickets. They say that they are not important for the music industry, that no one calls them for collaborations, but the reality is that they have an army of fans who love their songs and who live surrounded by Negative cloud, which began as a YouTube channel and that Now it’s a way of life.

-Your farewell gala begins forever. The beginning of the end

-Adrin: It is not the beginning of the end, it is the end of the beginning, the end of the first stage. It’s not that anything is ending, the first stage is over

-And they have sold out at all the concerts.

-Juan Carlos: It’s very cool, in some way our bar is there. It would have bothered us not to do Sold out.

-Adrin:-We are very demanding with these things and we are not media artists nor do we have a very great fame, our demand and our focus is the sale of tickets and we try to make everything reside.

-Your followers are very loyal fans

-Juan Carlos: People feel it a lot, it’s like a family. A concert of ours is a reason for a meeting between people from various cities. They have a good time with each other and a very large friendship group has been created.

-You participate a little in that, don’t you?

-Adrin: We try to make it the most natural, there is already a lot of showbiz in the world and we want it to be as we see it, normal and just another job.

-You already have a place in the music industry

-Adrin: When it comes to social networks, brands, companies or the music industry, we are not media people. Yes, we are with the public. We are loved, but not media. You go to a music industry event and no one cares about us. Nobody wants to collaborate with us, we don’t receive offers, only gigs. It’s funny, but the world goes like this, someone who is controversial and in the media matters more than someone who sells tickets.

-But, do you feel comfortable there?

-Adrin: Yes, with what I can afford for the dog and the house, I’m calm now.

-Are you the pioneers of the new wave of pop and do you leave a trail with other groups?

-Juan Carlos: As time passes, as happened in his day with Estopa or with El Canto, bridging the gap, when 10 years pass and our music is considered older, it will cause that new wave effect. We will say it may be true. We are one of the first groups of kids to be normal, to make simple music.

-Adrin: We were one of the first three to make urban music without being urban.

-Negative Cloud, your collective. I was surprised that it is so wide.

-Juan Carlos: It started as the name of the YouTube channel, it had no other intention.

-Adrin: At what moment did we create that name? Because we didn’t put it on Funzo & Baby Loud. What was going through our heads? We have never talked about this. It doesn’t make any sense.

-Juan Carlos: It was simply something aesthetic, if you look at the YouTube videos they are all between question marks or there are emojis. We have maintained it. We did it without any pretensions, things have emerged as they have. In the songs we also include Negative Cloud. We are Funzo & Baby Loud and what surrounds us is a Negative Cloud, among them the fans, the people who work with us

-Adrin: It was created, it was a snowball

-Is there no going back on your decision to separate?

-Adrin: None, impossible. It would be scamming people. The 10% that come to the tour would not have come if it had not been for this. It will be a painful marketing strategy to play with people who have been very hurt by our separation, it will be taking advantage of us and not.

-Juan Carlos: What happens in the future will be seen, but it doesn’t make sense. Never reverse. Palante always.

-You make it clear that it is not a hoax.

-Juan Carlos: We have already experienced a lot of other artists who separated or left music, and they have disappointed me and we do not want to go down that path. Only you and I (looks at his brother) will know the real reasons why.

-Adrin: It’s not just a matter of trying, it’s a family issue that we want things to go better between us, since the tension of a concert or a record can wear down a relationship.

-Only you and I know why we separated. You look like a couple.

-Adrin: It’s the same thing, you can tell your colleagues that you left him with your girlfriend, but no one is going to understand the reasons for something that you are carrying inside.

-Can the relationship between siblings really be in danger?

-Juan Carlos: Yes, because a resentment begins. My example: I receive a call from ly and instead of feeling that my brother is calling me as something cool, it is knowing that I have to do this or that.

-Adrin: We don’t know any other reality, since I was 14 I have worked on this. We have not been able to know how to have different jobs. I have no more studies than ESO, I have focused on this all my life and it falls so much on both of us mentally, that after 7 years we see that we argue. And before sending us to hell, it’s smarter to do this.

-How many have told you: Don’t do it?

-Adrin: Everyone. Recently a girl came to ask us for a photo and she told us: I know that you are not going to separate, I know that. With a lot of faith.

-Do you already have separate plans?

-Adrin: Right now the only plan is Palante. Now import the disk. I have no idea what to do.

-Juan Carlos: And when the tour is over, we’ll start making music quietly. We have no idea and it’s okay to have no idea. It’s even good to think without pressure and you don’t have to establish a plan.

-Adrin and you are a big soccer fan and a fan of Hercules.

-I’m glad that the word Hercules appears in AS.

-No, that’s not like that.

-It doesn’t appear anywhere. I had a bad time because going to the field and seeing them like that. I don’t even want to imagine those of Depor, in a team that has been very great. The feeling of seeing your team in shit and having to go every Sunday to see how they make a bit of a fool of themselves because sometimes it’s depressing. That’s not football, it’s balls, zero quality. But this year it is better.

-Are there more loves than Hercules?

-I am from Madrid, it is my second team, but I also have it very high. I see everything about Madrid, it is the plan I have with my father. I see the League as boring and depressing, thank goodness Bellingham has come and gives it color. It’s what the League needed. You need stars. The level of Spanish football has dropped a lot, you just have to look at Barcelona. I’m from Madrid, but I don’t want to see Bara bad. I want to see him being second and I want him to fight and be the rival. I hope he comes back.

-You’re one of Mbappe’s men, right?

-Mbapp never, out. She has laughed at the shield. I don’t want him, not even if they sign him. I prefer honor over money. I would sign Haaland a thousand times before, Madrid needs him more. He already has individual talent at the top, he is already vertical, he is already fast, he does not need another player. He needs a tank up, a 9.