Further price increase: Vodafone deletes the option for free routers



In addition to the price increases for cable and DSL tariffs, Vodafone is now also increasing the fees for rental devices. If the so-called Vodafone station could be selected as a standard router free of charge or with a discount, it now costs 2.99 euros per month.





Additional fees for rental devices are not uncommon at Vodafone, especially when private customers opt for an AVM FritzBox (HomeBox). However, the Vodafone station, which was offered free of charge with the cable contract in the past, is now also affected. Especially when new customers have opted for a variant without WLAN. A common procedure for using the supplied Vodafone hardware only as a modem and existing devices as a WLAN router.



How mobile flip reported, the corresponding option has been removed. For the Vodafone station, an additional EUR 2.99 per month is now due ex works. In return, new customers receive the recently introduced SuperWLAN function free of charge. In order to avoid the fees, customers can currently only choose to use their own cable router including a modem. Due to the high acquisition costs, this is often a more expensive option compared to a combination of a free modem and a cheap WLAN router.

Annotation: It is quite possible that Vodafone will lower the price of the standard router in the future as part of discount campaigns or will temporarily offer tariffs with a permanently free router. This often happens as part of the CableMax campaign, which is played out several times a year and lowers the price for gigabit contracts.

Observe the minimum router runtime

In the small print you can read that the Vodafone station is booked for at least six months if you still decide to use the router (but with WiFi), which is now subject to a fee. The notice period is four weeks. If a device exchange is necessary due to the booking or termination of the Vodafone station, a one-time “device exchange fee” of EUR 29.99 will be charged. In addition, the rental router must be returned to Vodafone after the end of the contract.

The extra costs are also due for the EasyBox 805, which Vodafone offers as a standard router for DSL tariffs. The prices for the optional AVM FritzBox 6660 Cable (EUR 4.99 per month) and FritzBox 6690 Cable (EUR 7.99 per month) also remain unchanged.



