Fuse Games, addition to EA: the new team is veteran Criterion format

La scorsa annata videoludica in casa Electronic Arts si era chiusa con l’addio di cinque veterani di Criterion Games, team autore – tra gli altri – del recente Need for Speed: Unbound.

