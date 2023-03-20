Future of Berisha clear?

“I came to Augsburg to help the team as much as possible. I’ve managed to do that well so far with my goals and my assists, but of course we can always do more.”Mergim Berisha sums up his summer move to FC Augsburg to the ‘kicker’.

With twelve direct goals (eight goals, four assists), the 24-year-old is currently the second-best scorer for the Fuggerstadt team behind Ermedin Demirovic (24). The striker says of his strengths: “I have a good degree, bring game intelligence and can also score goals.”

According to reports, the Augsburgers can keep the loan from Fenerbahce for four million euros on board in the long term. According to the ‘kicker’, the probability that the Bundesliga club will exercise the purchase option is estimated at over 95 percent.

Approaching DFB debut

He himself does not yet know how things will continue in the summer. Regardless of this, all signs point to whereabouts: “I feel very comfortable and have settled in.” In addition, Berisha can look forward to his debut for the German national team.

The right-footed player was called up by Hansi Flick for the international matches of the German national team against Peru and Belgium in the past few weeks and could therefore appear for the DFB selection for the first time.